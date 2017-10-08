Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 5,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 33,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) traded up 0.24% on Friday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980,172 shares. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Boston Scientific Corporation had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 12,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $332,582.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $57,015.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,455 shares of company stock worth $17,676,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

