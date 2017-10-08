Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNE. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) traded down 2.75% on Friday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 122,271 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company’s market cap is $517.64 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

In other Bonterra Energy Corp news, insider George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$81,450.00. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,220 in the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Corp Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company is engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

