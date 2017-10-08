Boeing Company (The) (BA) Position Maintained by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,840,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 83,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised shares of Boeing Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Vetr raised shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.33 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.21.

Boeing Company (BA) opened at 258.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average is $209.22. Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $131.39 and a 52-week high of $259.30.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2,185.10%. Boeing Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $1,018,447.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Verbeck sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.45, for a total transaction of $616,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $20,353,814 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

