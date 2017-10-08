Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 850.71 ($11.28).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.94) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.07) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.67) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bodycote PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 910 ($12.07) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Bodycote PLC from GBX 900 ($11.94) to GBX 965 ($12.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Bodycote PLC alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/bodycote-plc-boy-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 909 ($12.06), for a total transaction of £78,410.34 ($104,006.29).

Bodycote PLC (LON BOY) traded up 0.32% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 951.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,221 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.81 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 933.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 843.91. Bodycote PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 553.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 980.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

About Bodycote PLC

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.