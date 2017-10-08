Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.96

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$37.96 and last traded at C$38.02, with a volume of shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$42.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

