BNP Paribas Analysts Give Barclays PLC (BARC) a GBX 215 Price Target

BNP Paribas set a GBX 215 ($2.85) target price on Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BARC. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.32) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Barclays PLC from GBX 232 ($3.08) to GBX 216 ($2.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 231 ($3.06) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS AG set a GBX 235 ($3.12) target price on Barclays PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 224.83 ($2.98).

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC) opened at 190.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.41. The stock’s market cap is GBX 32.44 billion. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 164.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 267.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/bnp-paribas-analysts-give-barclays-plc-barc-a-gbx-215-price-target.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other Barclays PLC news, insider Tristram Roberts bought 74,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £143,748.48 ($190,673.14). Also, insider Matthew Lester bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,467.57). Over the last three months, insiders bought 88,093 shares of company stock valued at $16,946,096.

About Barclays PLC

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.