BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $238.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Credit Acceptance Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Credit Acceptance Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Get Credit Acceptance Corporation alerts:

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) opened at 286.96 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $288.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Credit Acceptance Corporation had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post $19.90 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/bmo-capital-markets-reiterates-hold-rating-for-credit-acceptance-corporation-cacc.html.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 35,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.82, for a total value of $9,682,085.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,858 shares of company stock worth $41,562,168 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.