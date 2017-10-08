BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coty Inc. (COTY)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in a research note released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coty from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Coty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America Corporation decreased their price objective on Coty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Coty (COTY) traded down 0.12% during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,509 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $12.64 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. Coty has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $23.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.72%.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau acquired 48,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $808,488.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,217.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Camillo Pane acquired 48,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $800,002.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 336,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,546,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,979,505 shares of company stock worth $48,661,242. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a beauty company. The Company operates through four segments: Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Skin & Body Care and Brazil Acquisition. Its fragrance products include a range of men’s and women’s products. Its fragrance brands include Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Davidoff, Chloe, Balenciaga, Beyonce, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Roberto Cavalli.

