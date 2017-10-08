Bluefin Trading LLC Sells 763,201 Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Bluefin Trading LLC decreased its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763,201 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1.4% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE LQD) traded down 0.08% on Friday, reaching $120.95. 5,901,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

