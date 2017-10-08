Bluefin Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 121,385 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,884,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) traded down 0.04% on Friday, reaching $227.55. 2,090,275 shares of the company traded hands. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a one year low of $178.64 and a one year high of $227.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

