Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Stock

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Capital World Investors grew its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 82.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,884,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,513,000 after buying an additional 10,784,260 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 33.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,368,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,602,000 after buying an additional 6,923,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 211.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,971,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,385,000 after buying an additional 2,697,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank AG in the second quarter worth approximately $22,342,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank AG in the second quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank AG alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/bluefin-trading-llc-invests-1-75-million-in-deutsche-bank-ag-db-stock.html.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE DB) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 3,486,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company’s market cap is $35.55 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.