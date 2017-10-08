Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $1.22 Million in CU Bancorp (CA) (CUNB)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in CU Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:CUNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Bluefin Trading LLC owned 0.19% of CU Bancorp (CA) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CU Bancorp (CA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CU Bancorp (CA) during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CU Bancorp (CA) during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CU Bancorp (CA) during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CU Bancorp (CA) during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CU Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUNB) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. 37,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.72. CU Bancorp has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CU Bancorp (CA) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CU Bancorp (CA) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CU Bancorp (CA) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CU Bancorp (CA) Company Profile

CU Bancorp is the bank holding company of California United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering a range of banking products and services designed for small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, business owners and entrepreneurs, and the professional community.

