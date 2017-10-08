BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $5.09 Million in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stock

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Macquarie raised shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE TRI) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 1,356,327 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $48.57.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters Corp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters Corp’s payout ratio is 33.91%.

Thomson Reuters Corp Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

