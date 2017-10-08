BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Increases Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 1,106.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 82,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-increases-stake-in-spirit-airlines-inc-save.html.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $168,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 1,574,860 shares of the company traded hands. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.29 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.