BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.10% of PacWest Bancorp worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 602,997 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.62.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.57 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

