BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys 150,651 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1,258.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,651 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 77.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 446,813 shares. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $657.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

