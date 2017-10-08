BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE MNE) opened at 14.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $15.40.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

