BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) opened at 14.65 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

About BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Florida intangible personal property tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Florida intangible personal property tax.

