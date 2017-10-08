BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE BLW) opened at 16.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 44 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

