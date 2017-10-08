BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $501.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $476.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.08.

BlackRock (NYSE BLK) opened at 463.22 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $336.84 and a 12-month high of $465.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post $21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

In other news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total transaction of $1,526,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.52, for a total transaction of $220,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $1,855,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 180,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,093,000 after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 72,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 66.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $345,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

