BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0828 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) opened at 15.72 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity securities of the United States and foreign issuers.

