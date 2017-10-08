Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Blackhawk Network Holdings has set its FY17 guidance at $1.56-1.70 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.07-0.11 EPS.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackhawk Network Holdings to post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.79 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) opened at 42.95 on Friday. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.43 billion.

HAWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Blackhawk Network Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

In other news, SVP David C. Tate sold 18,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $800,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan B. Lockie sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $111,688.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,018.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,212 shares of company stock worth $4,298,465. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

