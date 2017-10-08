Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms have commented on BIVV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Bioverativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioverativ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Louis J. Paglia bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,693 shares in the company, valued at $396,158.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) opened at 58.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. Bioverativ has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bioverativ’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bioverativ will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

