BidaskClub Lowers Cato Corporation (The) (CATO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cato Corporation (The) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Cato Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Cato Corporation (NYSE CATO) opened at 13.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.13. Cato Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Cato Corporation (The) had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cato Corporation will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Cato Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.25%.

In other Cato Corporation (The) news, Director Daniel Harding Stowe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,765.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATO. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cato Corporation (The) by 50.3% during the second quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cato Corporation (The) during the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cato Corporation (The) by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,475 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cato Corporation (The) during the second quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cato Corporation (The) by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cato Corporation is a fashion specialty retailer. The Company’s merchandise lines include dressy, career, and casual sportswear, dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men’s wear and lines for kids and newborns. The Company has two segments: the operation of a fashion specialty stores segment (Retail Segment) and a credit card segment (Credit Segment).

