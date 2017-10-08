BidaskClub Lowers Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NASDAQ:BHVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (NASDAQ BHVN) opened at 32.10 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $1.15 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification and development of clinical-stage compounds targeting orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. It has a portfolio of multiple late-stage drug candidates.

