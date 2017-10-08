BidaskClub Downgrades Bankrate, Inc. (RATE) to Sell

Bankrate, Inc. (NYSE:RATE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

RATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Bankrate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Sidoti cut Bankrate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankrate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Bankrate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Bankrate Inc. alerts:

Bankrate (RATE) opened at 13.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company’s market cap is $1.24 billion. Bankrate has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Bankrate had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bankrate will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/bidaskclub-downgrades-bankrate-inc-rate-to-sell.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bankrate by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,522,000 after acquiring an additional 330,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bankrate by 6.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 91,042 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. acquired a new stake in Bankrate in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,501,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in Bankrate by 905.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,014,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bankrate by 64.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 220,712 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankrate

Bankrate, Inc is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories. The Company’s segments include Banking, Credit Cards, Senior Care and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankrate Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankrate Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.