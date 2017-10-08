Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 55.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE BDX) opened at 198.08 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $161.29 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.22 and its 200 day moving average is $192.46.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.43%.

In other news, insider Ellen R. Strahlman sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total transaction of $1,839,983.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,917.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary M. Cohen sold 15,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $3,160,880.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,517,294.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,688. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

