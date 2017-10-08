Beazley Plc (BZLYF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their hold rating on shares of Beazley Plc (NASDAQ:BZLYF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beazley Plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Beazley Plc (NASDAQ BZLYF) opened at 6.5219 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.7015. Beazley Plc has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

