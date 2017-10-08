Beaufort Securities Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Lionsgold Ltd (LION)

Lionsgold Ltd (LON:LION)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Beaufort Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Lionsgold (LON LION) opened at 0.85 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.16 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.08. Lionsgold has a 52 week low of GBX 0.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 2.00.

About Lionsgold

Lionsgold Limited, formerly Kolar Gold Limited, is a gold exploration company. The Company focuses on gold assets in Finland, and a physical gold holding and trading online platform designed for retail users. The Company’s segments include Indian Exploration and Corporate. The Company was engaged in the development of gold exploration and mining assets in India, in partnership with Geomysore Services India Private Limited, and securing and reviving the gold mines of the Kolar Goldfields of Bharat Gold Mines Limited in that region.

