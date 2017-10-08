Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Basic Energy Services provides a range of services to America’s oil and gas producers. Its operations span the heartland of domestic onshore production from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico to the Rocky Mountain states . Its services support the entire life cycle of a well – from drilling to production and finally – abandonment. They are committed to providing a safe and rewarding workplace, giving its customers the value they expect and doing our part to support a strong and viable oil and gas industry. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $26.50 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of Basic Energy Services (BAS) opened at 18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. Basic Energy Services has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm’s market cap is $457.02 million.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Timothy H. Day purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $201,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy H. Day purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $509,990 and have sold 13,657 shares valued at $241,075. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 1,052,325.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 92.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 1,092.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

