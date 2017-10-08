Barings LLC Maintains Position in ArcelorMittal (MT)

Barings LLC continued to hold its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE MT) opened at 26.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $17.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post $3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

