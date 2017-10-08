Barings LLC Has $2,128,000 Stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Barings LLC maintained its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,740,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,469 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 796.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,168 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,222,000 after buying an additional 3,869,219 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,299,461 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $51,844,000 after buying an additional 3,556,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,538,929 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $210,185,000 after buying an additional 2,756,207 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Transocean by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,365,570 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,925,000 after buying an additional 1,615,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) opened at 10.31 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $4.03 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis bought 40,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,524.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

