Barings LLC Has $1,945,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Barings LLC held its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,683 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1,208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation alerts:

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Vetr raised Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) opened at 73.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $73.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,272,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,349,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,430.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,357 shares of company stock worth $20,521,043. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barings LLC Has $1,945,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/barings-llc-has-1945000-stake-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corporation-ctsh.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.