Barclays PLC Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL)

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 575 ($7.63) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MERL. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.97) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.43) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 527.71 ($7.00).

Shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL) opened at 465.40 on Thursday. Merlin Entertainments PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 422.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 537.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.75 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

Merlin Entertainments PLC Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

