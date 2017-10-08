Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of the Ozarks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Bank of the Ozarks posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of the Ozarks will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of the Ozarks.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Bank of the Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of the Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Bank of the Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on Bank of the Ozarks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price target on Bank of the Ozarks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of the Ozarks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,641,000 after buying an additional 852,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,457,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,162,000 after buying an additional 480,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,091,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,516,000 after buying an additional 363,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,010,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after buying an additional 197,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 144.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,138,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after buying an additional 1,855,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ OZRK) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 709,715 shares. Bank of the Ozarks has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank of the Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Bank of the Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

