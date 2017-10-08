Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,278 Shares of Actua Corporation (ACTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Actua Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTA) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Actua Corporation worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Actua Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Actua Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Actua Corporation by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Actua Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Actua Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actua Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Actua Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Actua Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Actua Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Actua Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Actua Corporation (NASDAQ ACTA) opened at 15.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.64. Actua Corporation has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.55.

Actua Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Actua Corporation had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Actua Corporation will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Actua Corporation Profile

Actua Corporation, formerly ICG Group, Inc, is a multi-vertical cloud technology company. The Company operates through two segments, which include the vertical cloud segment and the vertical cloud (venture) segment. The Company’s vertical cloud-based businesses include Bolt Solutions Inc (Bolt), Folio Dynamics Holdings Inc (FolioDynamix), GovDelivery Holdings, Inc (GovDelivery) and VelocityEHS Holdings, Inc (VelocityEHS), which operate in the commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, wealth management, government communications and environmental, health and safety (EH&S) markets, respectively.

