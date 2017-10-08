Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.78 Million Position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 7.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Singular Research started coverage on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) opened at 12.71 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $329.82 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Arlington Asset Investment Corp had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

About Arlington Asset Investment Corp

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

