Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE:EWJ) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,881,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE:EWJ) opened at 55.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

