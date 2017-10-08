Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.30 Billion Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,698,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 610,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Medtronic PLC worth $1,304,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 10.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,623,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,113,000 after buying an additional 155,650 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.98.

In related news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $11,461,423.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,569,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE MDT) opened at 79.81 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post $4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic PLC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical technology company to reacquire up to 49% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Medtronic PLC Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

