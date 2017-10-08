Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134,272 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,747 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.48% of Bank Of Montreal worth $229,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 11.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 38.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Montreal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/bank-of-montreal-bmo-stake-raised-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE BMO) traded down 0.13% on Friday, reaching $76.90. 198,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.04). Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post $6.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.