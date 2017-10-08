Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Stake Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,371,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corporation comprises about 1.1% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Bank of America Corporation worth $203,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Waldron LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 112.2% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 47.6% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 68,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 57.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,015,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,683,000 after buying an additional 360,441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 10,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE BAC) opened at 26.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $275.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of America Corporation also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 245,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average volume of 109,122 call options.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $2,096,194.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.59 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Bank of America Corporation Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

