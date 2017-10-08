Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 27,071 Shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,071 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of W.R. Grace & Co. worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRA. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,437,000 after buying an additional 1,418,816 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,782,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,284,000 after buying an additional 1,171,266 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,352,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 199,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 154,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,010,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) opened at 72.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.11.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. W.R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.R. Grace & Co. will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

