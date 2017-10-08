Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson Corporation were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in McKesson Corporation in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in McKesson Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Corporation by 28.1% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Corporation in the first quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson Corporation in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson Corporation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of McKesson Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr lowered McKesson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK) opened at 151.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.46. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.53 and a 12 month high of $169.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.35). McKesson Corporation had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $51.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. McKesson Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post $12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

In other McKesson Corporation news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.55, for a total transaction of $176,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Hammergren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $15,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 952,066 shares of company stock worth $145,736,987. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/balyasny-asset-management-llc-has-7-08-million-position-in-mckesson-corporation-mck.html.

McKesson Corporation Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.