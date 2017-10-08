Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 749.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 255.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 51.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS AG raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide Holdings from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) opened at 69.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Hlt Holdco Iii Llc sold 15,596,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,077,851,654.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

