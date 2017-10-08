Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Holdings in Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,838 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.19% of Stryker Corporation worth $83,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Stryker Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Stryker Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Stryker Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Stryker Corporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Stryker Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker Corporation alerts:

WARNING: “Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Holdings in Stryker Corporation (SYK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/bahl-gaynor-inc-increases-holdings-in-stryker-corporation-syk.html.

Shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK) opened at 149.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Stryker Corporation had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In related news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $731,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $164,396.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,853.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,429 shares of company stock worth $3,686,927. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker Corporation from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.