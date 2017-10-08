B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.6407237487935 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Friday. 30,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.42.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOS) is a provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) mobility solutions. The Company distributes electronic components for the civil aircraft industry, defense industry and high technology equipment manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: the RFID and Mobile Solutions and the Supply Chain Solutions.

