Axa Acquires 72,259 Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN)

Axa raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.08% of Accenture PLC worth $61,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 18.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,221,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron LP raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 93.3% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE ACN) opened at 136.25 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $112.31 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s payout ratio is presently 44.49%.

In related news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $499,918.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $5,210,672.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,181,577.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,073 shares of company stock worth $9,317,545. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $131.50) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.84.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

