AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.80 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) opened at 3.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock’s market capitalization is $454.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $18,727,000. Fore Research & Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,551,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 109,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s platform delivers insights into cancer and related disease. The Company’s product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzumab, AV-203 and AV-380. Tivozanib is a selective long half-life vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGF TKI) that inhibits over three VEGF receptors.

