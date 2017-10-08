Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Maintains Stake in Deere & Company (DE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp held its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Deere & accounts for 1.9% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & by 2,432.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,715,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,225,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,943,000 after purchasing an additional 777,519 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Deere & by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 631,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company (DE) opened at 128.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/aull-monroe-investment-management-corp-maintains-stake-in-deere-company-de.html.

In other Deere & news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $1,041,869.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,843.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $654,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock worth $14,185,962 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Deere & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Deere & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.