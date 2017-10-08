Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,578,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 379% from the previous session’s volume of 6,174,350 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.14.

ATW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 target price on Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atwood Oceanics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Atwood Oceanics Inc. alerts:

The stock’s market capitalization is $749.87 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The offshore driller reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Atwood Oceanics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atwood Oceanics, Inc. will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 45,068.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,385 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after buying an additional 9,552,190 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,555,964 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after buying an additional 2,188,009 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 5,000.9% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 1,809,024 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after buying an additional 1,773,559 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,470,032 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $109,309,000 after buying an additional 1,750,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/atwood-oceanics-inc-atw-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

Receive News & Ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.